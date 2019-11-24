Buhari Orders Investigation into Murder of PDP Woman Leader in Kogi

President Muhammadu Buhari over the weekend ordered investigation into the murder of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leader in Kogi State.

Salome Abuh, 60, the PDP women leader of Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, was burnt alive when thugs suspected to be loyal to Governor Yayaya Bello were celebrating electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election in the state.

They were reported to have set her house ablaze and prevented her from escaping.

She was sleeping in her home when political thugs, believed to be of the All Progressives Congress (APC) set the building shortly before sunset last Monday, reports said.

The police believe her murder was a political in nature.

Meanwhile, Buhari in a statement on Sunday condemned the murder.

The President’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari expects scrupulous investigation into the heinous murder of Madam Achejuh Abuh, Woman Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Wada/Aro campaign council, in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

“The President decries whatever could spur anyone to take the life of another human being, particularly a woman, who was burnt to death in her home in the most gruesome manner.”

Adesina said President Buhari charged “all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter, so that justice could be served without fear or favour.”

“We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise, and the fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behaviour, which should not be accepted in a decent society,” he quoted the President as saying.

He said the President sympathizes with the family of the deceased, and vowed that the law would catch up with the malefactors and justice would be done.

Any descent to barbarism, as was visited on the PDP Woman Leader, President Buhari says, has gone out of the realm of politics, and is pure criminality and bestiality, he said.

“Such evildoers must be brought to justice, irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold,” Buhari said.

