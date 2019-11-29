Climate Change: Expert tasks FG on strategic policies to address challenges

The Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University Okada, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, has urged the Federal Government to formulate strategic policies to address climate change challenges.

Prof. Ezemonye made the call while delivering a lecture during the 17th Convocation of the university at Okada, Edo on Thursday.

He spoke on the topic, “Global Transformation, Emergencies, Dilemma and Decisions” aimed at tackling climate change issues in the country.

According to him, climate change is a global issue with devastating impacts that affect ecological, economic, socio- political and environmental perturbations.

He stressed the need for critical exposition that would chart a course to change the narrative on climate change resilience, vulnerability and adaption with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) providing the panacea.

“The Nigerian Environment is characterised by a combination of natural features that make it highly fragile and uniquely susceptible to emerging environmental perturbations,” Ezemonye said.

