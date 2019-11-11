Cost Of Corruption: The Case of Cash and Carry Democracy in Nigeria; By Wole Ariṣekọla

“A system is corrupt when it is strictly profit-driven, not driven to serve the best interests of its people.” ― Suzy Kassem.

I was at the Heathrow Airport on my way to Maryland last night when I received the partially good news of Sen. Godswill Akpabio’s victory at the Appeal Court, concerning the petition verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal.

I saw the judgement of the highly revered Justices of the Appeal Court as a token compared to the wanton destruction of Nigeria’s electoral process by Akwa Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mike Igini in collaboration with the ruling party in Akwa Ibom State.

A year before the 2019 election in Akwa Ibom, the whole election process was already compromised.

The voters register, the ballot papers and election result sheet were all counterfeit.

Majority of adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission are People’s Democratic Party leaders in Akwa Ibom.

The whole election was a sham and no sensible human being would pass a vote of confidence on the man who conducted the 2019 elections in Akwa Ibom State.

There is a popular song for one dangerous masquerade in Ibadanland, “afeni ti kogila ba kolu,

lo le kolu esu,

lo le kolu Sango,

afi eni ti kogila ba kolu” ( it’s only a person that is ready to die, that will have affront to face the devil and the god of thunder)

Mike Igini is devilish and I am sure that he has swallowed a thunderbolt. He was on rampage before and after the election, ready to destroy any candidate who wants to defeat PDP in Akwa Ibom State.

He boasted that no man born of a woman can upturn any of his decisions. He vowed that no judge will upturn his decision both at the tribunal and appeal court but he forgot that God is not a human being.

The down fall of the boastful and arrogant Igini started with the no nonsense, incorruptible, respected judge from Yobe State, Justice Hafiz Tahir who punctured the ego of Igini and his partners in crime.

A true Fulani man has only God to fear in his life . He is not there because of money or material things.

None of his children is abroad. He doesn’t need to impress his wife with a brand new Toyota Highlander and and he doesn’t need to smoke Indian hemp in order to be alive.

His ruling showed that there is a future for democracy in Nigeria.

I doff my hat for him.

I am using this opportunity to advise the All Progressives Congresd family in Akwa Ibom State not to participate in any election conducted under the supervision of Mike Igini as Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner.

A man who cancelled over 60,000 already collated votes of Senator Akpabio in his office will cancel any score by his perceived enemies without any consideration.

A word is enough for the wise.

