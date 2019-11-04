Breaking News

Couple in Police Net for Buying 2 Kids for N140,000

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Politics, Recent News

The police in Lagos have arrested a couple at Ojo area of the state, who were found with two kids they bought for N140,000.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on Sunday that acting on information from a credible source, detectives from Ojo Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Abdullah Malah, arrested one Chukwunonso Blessing, 30, who resides at No 23 Masebinu Street, Igbede, Ojo.

According to Elkana, she was seen along Alaba International Market with two children, namely Joshua James, 6 and Samuel Gbawune, 3, trying to board a vehicle to Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Upon questioning, she claimed that the boys were adopted by her husband, one Chukwunoso Happiness ‘m’ 40, from a motherless baby home in Jos, Plateau State and brought to Lagos, that she was taking them to Onitsha to meet her husband.

“On Friday, November 1, 2019 at about 0700hrs the said husband was also arrested by the Police. He confessed to have bought the kids at the sum of N140,000 from one Mama Oyoo of Jos township. The kids were recovered.

“Efforts are in placed to identify their parents and reunite them. The command call on Motor Park Operators, Unions and well meaning Nigerians to keep an eye on passengers with kids that appear in suspicious manner,” he said.

Author: NewsAdmin

4724 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Church Protocol Officer Arrested for Taking Nude Pictures of Members for Blackmail
by
Opinion: Obaseki: Dealings Through the Window; By Tony Erha
by
Bank, Bureau de Change Accountant Arraigned for N11.3m Scam

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »