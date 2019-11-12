Court Disqualifies APC Deputy Governorship Candidate in Bayelsa

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday disqualified the Bayelsa State deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, from contesting the November 16 governorship election over false information in his CF0001 form submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) to contest the election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, said that there were discrepancies in the certificates submitted to secure clearance for participation in the November 16 election.

He held that all his documents bore different names. He therefore disqualified him on the ground that he provided false information to the electoral umpire to stand for the election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had sued the Bayelsa APC governorship candidate, David Lyon, Degi-Eremienyo and INEC, seeking the disqualification of Degi-Eremienyo.

Justice Ekwo held that the name on his school leaving certificate obtained in 1978 was different from his WAEC/GCE he obtained in 1984 as well first degree and Master’s certificates.

“I further hold that the information given by the 3rd defendant on Form CF.001 that the documents thereto attached as his have not by any iota of credible evidence been so established.

“The information is false in all material particular as none of the said documents have any nexus with the name of the 3rd defendant on the said Form CF001. It is common knowledge that CF001 is validated by oath before it can be acceptable by INEC.

“The consequence of lying on oath is grave,” the court held.

Justice Ekwo stated further “that where a candidate is found to have lied on oath, a court must issue an order disqualifying such a candidate from contesting the election.”

Justice Ekwo said: “A declaration is hereby made that the information which the 3rd defendant submitted to the 2nd defendant in his INEC Form CF001, that, affidavit in support of personal particulars of person seeking election to the office of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State is false contrary to section 31(5) of the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended).

“A declaration is hereby made that by virtue of the mandatory constitutional and statutory provisions of sections 6(6) and 187(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the 3rd defendant, who swore on oath vide his 2019 INEC Form CF001 – affidavit in support of Personal Particulars of persons seeking election to the Office of the Deputy Governor that he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1976 and presented to the 2nd defendant a First Leaving School Certificate of one Degi Biobaragha other than the one bearing his name Biobaragha Degi-Eremieoyo as shown in his INEC Form CF001, has presented false information to the 2nd defendant contrary to the provisions of section 31(5) and (6) of the 2010, Electoral Act (as amended).

“A declaration is hereby made that the 3rd defendant canot present his names, official documents and, or educational certificates to the 1st and 2d defendants in the following variations as: (a.) Biobarakum Degi-Eremienyo (b) Degi Biobaragha, Degi Biobarakuma, Adegi Biobakunmo, Degi-Eremienyo Wangagha all variously contained in different certificates or personal documents being paraded by the 3rd defendant and presented dcuments bearing all the said names to the 1st and 2nd defendants without any valid change of name.

“A declaration is hereby made that by virtue of the mandatory cnstitutional and statutory provisions of sections 6(6) and 187(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and section 31(5) and (6) f the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended), the 3rd defendant, who swore on oath vide his 2019 INEC Form CF001 – affidavit in support of Personal Particulars of persons seeking election to the Office of the Deputy Governor that he obtained his West African Examinations Council General Certificate of Education in 1984 and presented to the 2nd defendant a GCE certifcate of oen Adegi Bibakuo other than the one in his name Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo as shown in his INEC Form CF001, has presented false information in support of his nominatin to the 2nd defendant cntrary to section 31(5) and (6) f the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended).

“A declaration is hereby made that by virtue of the mandatory constitutional and statutory provisions of sections 6(6), 186 and 187(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the 3rd defendant stands disqualified from contesting the forthcoming Bayelsa State Governorship electin as Deputy Governor, slated for November 16, 2019 or any other state thereabout on the platform of the 1st defendant or any other political party by reason of the fact that the 3rd defendant has presented false information as to his educational qualificatons or name in INEC Form CF001 in support of his nomination contrary to section 31(5) and (6) of the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended).

“An order is hereby made disqualifying the 3rd defendant as the Deputy Governorship candidate in the November 16, 2019 Bayelsa State governorship election by reason of the 3rd defendant presenting false information to the 2nd defendant (INEC) in support of his nomination contrary to section 31(5) and (6) of the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended).”

