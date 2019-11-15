Court Orders Forfeiture of 3 Bedroom Bungalow to FG

Justice P. Mallong of Federal High Court, Kaduna on Thursday ordered the temporary forfeiture of a three bedroom bungalow, belonging to one Yohanna Adamu to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adamu is being prosecuted by the Commission on a one-count charge of obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N2.5 million.

He was being accused of collecting the said sum from a petitioner on the pretext of purchasing two Peugeot 301 cars for him in a purported Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited auction sales.

Justice Mallong’s order followed a motion for an interim forfeiture of the property, filed by EFCC’s counsel, S. H. Sa’ad.

