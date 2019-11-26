Breaking News

Court Sentences Couple to 20 Years Imprisonment for Selling Son

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced 20-year-old Stanley Sunday and his girlfriend, Onyinyechi Ikechukwu, to 20-day imprisonment for selling their two-month-old son for N300,000.

They were given an option of paying N3,000 each in lieu of going to jail.

The convicts, who are residents of Idu, in Karmo area of Abuja, were arraigned on one count of selling of minor for an unlawful purpose.

They both pleaded guilty to the offence and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Adama Musa, told the court that one Inspector Nasiru Tukur attached to the Railway Police Station, Idu, Karmo, had reported the matter at Karmo Police Station on July 9.

According to Musa, Tukur broke the case open when neighbours of the convicts came to make the complaint that their neighbours’ baby suddenly disappeared and when they asked the parents for the whereabouts of the baby, they could not offer any reasonable explanations.

The prosecutor further said that the neighbours at that point suspected that the parents had sold their baby.

He added that during Police investigation, the convicts confessed that they sold their baby to one Chioma Ubor, who is currently at large, for the sum of N300,000.

Musa also said the offence contravened the provision of Section 278 of the Penal code.

The Chief Magistrate, Ahmed Ndajiwo, therefore, sentenced the convicts.

He, however, gave them the option to pay N3,000 each as fine.

Author: NewsAdmin

4902 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
History made as NCC midwifed non-commercial trial of 5G in Nigeria. By Ekomobong Okopido
by
Sowore: Court Threatens to Jail DSS DG
by
Winners’ Church Pastor Arraigned, Remanded in Kirikiri Prisons for Stealing $90,000, N4.5m

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »