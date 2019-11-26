Court Sentences Couple to 20 Years Imprisonment for Selling Son

A Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced 20-year-old Stanley Sunday and his girlfriend, Onyinyechi Ikechukwu, to 20-day imprisonment for selling their two-month-old son for N300,000.

They were given an option of paying N3,000 each in lieu of going to jail.

The convicts, who are residents of Idu, in Karmo area of Abuja, were arraigned on one count of selling of minor for an unlawful purpose.

They both pleaded guilty to the offence and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Adama Musa, told the court that one Inspector Nasiru Tukur attached to the Railway Police Station, Idu, Karmo, had reported the matter at Karmo Police Station on July 9.

According to Musa, Tukur broke the case open when neighbours of the convicts came to make the complaint that their neighbours’ baby suddenly disappeared and when they asked the parents for the whereabouts of the baby, they could not offer any reasonable explanations.

The prosecutor further said that the neighbours at that point suspected that the parents had sold their baby.

He added that during Police investigation, the convicts confessed that they sold their baby to one Chioma Ubor, who is currently at large, for the sum of N300,000.

Musa also said the offence contravened the provision of Section 278 of the Penal code.

The Chief Magistrate, Ahmed Ndajiwo, therefore, sentenced the convicts.

He, however, gave them the option to pay N3,000 each as fine.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

