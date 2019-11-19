Edo APC Crisis: How My ‘Son’ Betrayed Me – Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday lamented how the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, who he calls his ‘son’ allegedly betrayed him.

Oshiomhole and Philip Shaibu are cousins. Philips’ father, it was alleged, brought the Oshiomhole up in the northern part of the country.

Oshiomhole disclosed this during a solidarity visit by his supporters at his country home, in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Lovernment Area of the state.

Oshiomhole, who expressed disgust over the crisis that has engulfed the state chapter of the party, blamed Shaibu, who he called ‘my son’, and some other persons from his local government area, for betraying him.

He however urged the people to continue to embrace peace and not allow themselves to be used for the wrong reasons because of money.

According to him: “It is about the truth, we have a President who believes in the truth, who believes in fairness, who believes in justice, who believes that government should fight for the poor.

“There is nothing I have done in life that I didn’t have to fight but as you can see by the special grace of God there is no fight that I was forced into that I have not prevailed because I do not go out of my way to look for trouble. I actually do my best to make peace, but if it fails, God will give the enablement to stand and defend the truth.

“The only thing I will say today to anyone who is here, who is an agent of my son; when I talk of my son, I’m talking of Philip Shiabu, who now thinks that his own political future requires that he attacks me and import thugs to disgrace me in my village.”

However,the APC National Chairman advised his supporters to continue to support the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said stands for truth and justice.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

