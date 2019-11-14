Edo APC Rejects NWC Decision on Ojezua’s Suspension

The Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it rejects the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to ratify the suspension of the state chairman, Aslem Ojezua, by a faction of the party in the state loyal to the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole.

The party in a statement on Thursday signed by the assistant secretary, Ikhuenobe Anthony, said the NWC was bias and also lacked the moral justification to do so.

It said the NWC is “tainted with bias, considering the speed at which it accepted the unconstitutional attempt by some misguided members of the state working committee under the sponsorship and supervision of the national chairman to remove the the state chairman without recourse to the state working committee of the part.”

It added that the state executive committee of the party met on November 12, and passed a vote of implicit confidence on Ojezua.

The statement added: “Nothing was done to authenticate the signatories to the infamous document relied on by the officers concerned.

“Having accepted the the charade presented to them, they tried to shroud their shameful act in a garb of fairness by purpoting to set up a fact-finding panel. This raises strong doubt whether a meeting of the NWC actually took place.”

The Edo APC noted that Oshiomole is a party to the dispute, being the sponsor of Edo Peoples Movement, a splinter group he created to destabilise the party in the state.

“That was the reason the executive organ and leader of the party in the state passed a vote of no confidence on Oshiomole, culminating in his suspension from the ward level to the state,” the statement concluded.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

