EFCC Arraigns Maina, Secretary Over N738.6m Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wednesday arraigned Abdulrasheed Maina on another charge of contract racketeering and stealing before Justice Abubakar Kutigi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The embattled former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, was docked on a nine count charge alongside one Ann Igwe Olachi, who was his secretary.

Maina is alleged to have abused his position as chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team to award fictitious contracts for purported biometric enrollment of pensioners, an offense that is punishable under Section 317(read in conjunction with section 316) of the Penal Code Act, Cap532, vol. 4, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, 2007.

Facts of the case indicate that “bogus” claims of fictitious allowances were also made by Maina and his cohorts in the course of the purported biometric enrolment assignment, while proceeds of the fictitious contracts were remitted into his account through the 2nd defendant.

When the matter was called today, prosecuting counsel M.S Abubakar informed the court that the matter was slated for arraignment and applied that charges be read to the defendants to take their pleas.

When the charges were read, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

One of the counts read: “That you ABDULRASHEED ABDULAHI MAINA and IGWE ANN OLACHI between December, 2010 and January, 2011 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly received an aggregate sum of N136,200,000(One Hundred and Thirty Six Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only) from one Ibrahim Abdulkarim knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of payment of allowances”.

Another charge reads, “That you ABDULRASHEED ABDULAHI MAINA and IGWE ANN OLACHI between July and December 2010 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honorable court dishonestly received an aggregate sum of N153,146,719,.99 ( one hundred and fifty three million, one hundred and forty six thousand, seven hundred and nineteen Naira, ninety nine kobo) from Xangee Technologies Limited (which company is facing separate charge before Federal High Court) knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrollment of pensioners.”

Another count reads, That you ABDULRASHEED ABDULAHI MAINA on or about the 8th July, 2010 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honorable court dishonestly received N107,398,500 ( one hundred and seven million, three hundred and ninety eight thousand, five hundred Naira) from Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited through one Osarenkhoe Afe( both of whom are facing a separate charge at the Federal High Court) knowing the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrollment.”

The case has been adjourned till November 28, 2019 for ruling on bail application.

