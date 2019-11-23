Breaking News

EFCC Arraigns Mompha Nov. 25 on 14 Count-charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has confirmed that Instagram celebrity and suspected internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha will be charged to court on Monday.

This coming after Mompha filed a N5m suit against the commission on Wednesday, for alleged illegal detention and violation of his human rights.

Mompha will now be arraigned before Justice Mohammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi Lagos on Monday, November 25 as EFCC filed a 14-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and other related offences.

