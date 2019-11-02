EFCC Arraigns Two for N103m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos office, on Friday, arraigned one Arugba Micheal and his company, Gar Maritime Nigeria Limited before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on three-count charge bordering on conspiracy to steal, transfer of properties and stealing to the tune of N96, 400, 000.00 (Ninety Six Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira).

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to him.

One of the charge reads: “That you Arugba Micheal, Arugba Gabriel Raphael (still at large) and GAR MARITIME NIGERIA LIMITED on the 28th day of June, 2019 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with dishonest intent converted to your own use the sum of N96.4m property of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc.”

In view of the plea of the defendants, the prosecution counsel, Idris Mohammad asked the court for a trial date and an order to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending the determination of the case.

Justice Solebo adjourned the case to December 15, 2019 for hearing of bail application.

In a similar development, the EFCC also arraigned one Disu Rafiu Adeigbe before Justice Solebo on eleven counts bordering on conspiracy to steal and stealing.

The defendant was alleged to have converted to personal use the sum of N96.4m, belonging to one Dr. Abiola Havius Akinrele.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

In view of the defendant’s plea, prosecution counsel, Idris Mohammad, asked the court for a trial date and an order to remand the defendant in correctional custody pending the outcome of the case.

Justice Solebo, adjourned the matter the November 26, 2019 for hearing of bail application.

