EFCC Arraigns Two for N9.4m Property Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, arraigned the duo of Abdullahi Adebayo Gold and Danazumi Abdulwaheed Ayinde, before Justice S.C. Oriji of the FCT High Court, Apo, on a 10-charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N9.4m

One of the counts read: “That you Abdullahi Adebayo Gold (M) and Danazumi Abdulwaheed Ayinde (M) sometime in 2011 in Abuja within the judicial division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, being entrusted with property to wit; the sum of N 9,416,577.71(Nine Million Four hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventy-seven Naira, Seventy One Kobo), being a contract sum awarded by Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to Goldsworth Engineering Service Ltd, did dishonestly convert same to your personal use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 312 of the same law”.

The defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’, to the charges.

In view of their plea, the prosecuting counsel, Joshua Saidi, asked the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial and remand the defendants in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

But the defence counsel asked the court to grant bail to the defendants, as they are already on administrative bail granted by the Commission.

Justice Oriji granted the defendants bail in the sum N10 million with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be resident of the Federal Capital Territory, adding that one of the sureties shall be a civil servant of grade level 14.

The matter was adjourned to December 12, 2019, for commencement of trial.

