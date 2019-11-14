EFCC Docks Sokoto Councillor, Director for Diversion of Salaries

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arraigned Tukur Lando Yabo, Director Works, Tureta Local Government Area; Hon. Abubakar Nasarawa Maigishiri, a Councillor in the Local Government; Sambo Abdullahi, Cashier, Ministry for Local GovernmentChieftancy Affairs; Danjuma Ibrahim, Cashier, Ministry of Social Welfare, Sokoto State, and Abubakar Salihu Tureta before Justice Bello Duwale of the Sokoto State High Court on six count charge bordering on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and diversion of workers salary to the tune of N980,000 (Nine Hundred and Eighty Thousand).

Their troubles started when the Commission received a petition from one Umar Shehu, alleging that some employees of Sokoto Marshal Corps/ Neighborhood Watch of Tureta Local Government were not paid their salaries for April, May and June, respectively.

He further alleged that the defendants refused to pay their salaries and diverted the money for their personal use.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you Abubakar Salihu Tureta, Tukur Lando and Abubakar Nasarawa sometime in June, 2019 at Sokoto within the Judicial Division of the High Court of Justice, Sokoto State being entrusted with property, to wit One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only (N150,000.00k) belonging to Fifteen (15) Staff of Neighbourhood Watch Operatives in Tureta L.G.A, dishonestly converted the said property to your use and thereby committed Criminal Breach of Trust, an offence punishable under Section 301 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Buhari Muhammad Balarabe asked the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial. However, counsel to the defendant, Anayo Illo told the court that he had filed a bail application for his clients at the court registry. He urged the court to give him a short date for bail hearing.

Justice Duwale adjourned the case until 18 November, 2019 for bail hearing and 5 December, 2019 for trial.

The defendants are to be remanded in EFCC custody pending the determination of their bail application.

