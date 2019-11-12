EFCC Trains Liberian Anti-graft Officers

Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday November 12, 2019 stated that the decision of the Liberian President George Weah, to send officials of the Liberian Anti-corruption Commission, LACC, to be trained by the EFCC was an affirmation of the commission’s pedigree as the most effective anti-graft agency in Africa.

He said the gesture reflects confidence in the work of the Commission and a recognition of the milestones recorded by the Nigerian government in the fight against corruption.

Magu who spoke through Dr Aminu Gusau, director Organisational support, at the opening of a two-week course on Advanced Economic and Financial Crimes Investigation for 10 officers of the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, said “a request such as this by a sitting African President is a clear appreciation of the positive results recorded by the EFCC”.

The EFCC chair emphasized the importance of training in improving the capacity of Anti-corruption officers and urged other African heads of state to continually invest in improving the capacities of the officials of their anti-corruption agencies.

The Head of External Cooperation, Hadiza Gamawa disclosed that the training of the LACC officers is wholly sponsored by the EFCC.

The Leader of the LACC delegation, Isaac Chea Davies said the training, is aimed at improving the capacity of the LACC in tackling economic and financial crime in Liberia. “We hope the training will impact positively on our job,” he said.

The course cover the entire spectrum of financial crimes investigation, including financial investigation techniques, managing financial and economic crimes investigation, major case management, debriefing and report writing, advanced cybercrime investigations, evidence gathering and handling, computer and mobile forensic investigation, network forensic investigation, trial preparation, techniques and strategies in prosecuting corruption cases, handling and managing asset declaration, etc.

