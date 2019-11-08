EFCC, UNIABUJA to Run Post-graduate Anti-corruption Programmes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is to run post-graduate corruption-related courses in collaboration with the University of Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday, when he received a delegation from the University of Abuja at the EFCC Headquarters.

Magu stated that the programmes would cover fields such as forensic accounting, law enforcement, criminal justice administration, cyber crime and digital forensics.

The programmes are intended to boost research and training in the fight against corruption.

The EFCC boss further disclosed that the two institutions had set up a joint committee to work out modalities for the programmes , including securing accreditation by the National Universities Commission.

The vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, on his part, noted that confronting crime and criminality requires intellectual bent if the war must be won.

Na’Allah added that the overall goal of the academic programmes was to build expertise that would tackle the problem of corruption in the society.

The VC further disclosed the University of Abuja was joining forces with the EFCC because of the need for everybody and institutions to be part of the anti-corruption war.

