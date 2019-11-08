Breaking News

EFCC, UNIABUJA to Run Post-graduate Anti-corruption Programmes

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is to run post-graduate corruption-related courses in collaboration with the University of Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday, when he received a delegation from the University of Abuja at the EFCC Headquarters.

Magu stated that the programmes would cover fields such as forensic accounting, law enforcement, criminal justice administration, cyber crime and digital forensics.

The programmes are intended to boost research and training in the fight against corruption.

The EFCC boss further disclosed that the two institutions had set up a joint committee to work out modalities for the programmes , including securing accreditation by the National Universities Commission.

The vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, on his part, noted that confronting crime and criminality requires intellectual bent if the war must be won.

Na’Allah added that the overall goal of the academic programmes was to build expertise that would tackle the problem of corruption in the society.

The VC further disclosed the University of Abuja was joining forces with the EFCC because of the need for everybody and institutions to be part of the anti-corruption war.

Author: NewsAdmin

4758 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Opinion: Wata rana a sha zuma, wata rana a sha maɗaci’: Tribute to a Worthy Father at 80!; By Fatima Mamman Daura
by
Ekiti South: Fayemi Congratulates Olujimi
by
Man Arrested for Impersonation, Job Scam

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »