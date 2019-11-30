Breaking News

Eleruwa of Eruwa Dethroned!

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: Art and Culture, breaking news, Judiciary, Recent News, Society

The Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola a first- class monarch who had lost a 15-year battle in 2013 to retain his throne was dethroned by the Supreme Court at the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Friday.

The monarch and six others brought a suit against Mr James Olatunde Idowu and four others following a judgment delivered by Justice Ladipo Abimbola of the State High Court on January 26, 2011, that the current Eleruwa was wrongly picked for the throne.

Justice Monica B. Dongban-Mensan, in 50-minute judgment, thanked the counsels, Demilade Olaniyan and Tona Akande, for their industry, and dismissed the appeal of the appellant.

Justice Dongban-Mensan, who examined some issues raised by the appellant, said the eminent jury were satisfied with the process in which the earlier court conducted the case. It thereby complied with the court process and affirmed the judgment of the High Court.

Oba Adegbola became the Eleruwa in 1998, following the death of his predecessor, Oba Bolanle Olaniyan in 1994.

His removal by an Oyo State High Court on the grounds that his selection, nomination and approval by the State Government were irregular, null and void, was affirmed by the Federal High Court.

Adegbola had dismissed the appeal court judgment by saying that, “There is no cause for alarm as my counsel are finalising the process of appeal at the Supreme Court.”

He said the case being a civil matter can still be taken up to Supreme Court, adding that he is ready to enforce to the fullest, his rights under the provision of law.

His opponent, Rasheed Oyedepo said the victory of the over-a-decade legal battle has confirmed that the judiciary remains the hope of the common man.

“Today, the entire Eruwa community is set free as a result of the judiciary, which restored our hope. We stood by the truth for the 15 years that Adegbola was illegally picked by some cabals in Eruwa, but today, God has revealed himself.

“I urge Oyo State Government to ensure the implementation of the court order,” Oyedepo said.

Author: NewsAdmin

4936 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Gov Bello inaugurates Naval Base in Kogi November 30, 2019 6:15 am by stephen.adeleye – Nigeria – Inauguration By Stephen Adeleye Lokoja, Nov. 30, 2019 (NAN) Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Friday inaugurated the Nigeria Navy Ship Lugard and Navy Barracks in Banda. The base was established to ensure adequate security of the water ways in the Confluence state and its neighbours. Bello inaugurated the newly constructed brick model 96 Housing Units, 1.83km road and other facilities in the new Naval base. The governor pledged more support for the security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property of the residents of the state. He said the Naval base was key to his administration’s commitment to security and safety of Kogi people. He thanked the Navy for their doggedness and synergy with other security agencies which he noted had improved security in the state. Bello congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas and other senior officers of the Navy for bringing the project to reality. ”We look forward to other developments like primary and secondary schools, hospitals, ultra modern markets that would take place in the nearest future,” he said. While pledging his continued support to the Navy and other security agencies, Bello enjoined them to double their efforts in combating crimes and criminality in the state. Earlier, Ibas said the event was significant to the Navy in adequately discharging its roles at the base, adding that it would assist in deploying its resources and manpower. He stressed that the Navy Barracks in Banda would house both operational and administrative activities including barracks, schools, hospitals, residence for Naval staffs and civilians. He commended the governor for his continued support for the Navy and his commitment in ensuring the security and safety of lives and property in the State. The Naval boss said that the dredging on rivers Niger and Benue prompted the establishment of the Naval base to ensure adequate security of the water ways. Other dignitaries at the occasion were representatives from Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Ministry of Defence, Senate Committee Chairman on Navy, top Naval officers, among others.
by
Ex-Banker Bags 6 Years Imprisonment , to Pay Back N11m
by
N33bn Fraud: Witness Reveals How N18bn Was Paid Into Mompha’s Account

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »