Ex-banker Arraigned for Stealing $8,907 from Army Officer

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, arraigned one Anieka Udoh for allegedly stealing the sum of $8,907 belonging to Major-General Umaru Mohammad.

He was arraigned before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on one-count charge bordering on stealing.

Udoh, who is facing another trial in a similar case before Justice Saliu Seidu of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, wherein Ecobank Plc was involved as the second defendant, was alleged to have stolen the said sum from the victim while he was a staff of Ecobank.

