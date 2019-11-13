Fake EFCC Officer Bags 3 Years Jail Term

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has secured the conviction of one Mukhtar Bello before Justice M.T Tukur of Kaduna State High Court on three counts of impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

The 43-year-old graduate of the University of Tampa, Florida was arrested on October 31, 2019 after he failed to honour his obligations in a financial transaction with some ladies.

A scene was created at an ATM point of one of the new generation banks in Kaduna Metropolis as the ladies tried to compel him to make withdrawal, to pay for items he bought from them. An officer of the Commission who had come to make use of the ATM at the time, was shocked to hear Mukhtar repeatedly harassing the ladies saying ” I am an EFCC staff, I will deal with you all”.

The curious EFCC staff sought to know what the problem was. Mukhtar told him he was from the Abuja office of the Commission but in Kaduna on leave. Further questioning led to the discovery that he was an impostor.

He was brought to the Kaduna Zonal Office, where another officer who had previously encountered Mukhtar at a relaxation spot in Kaduna immediately recorgnised him “as the EFCC staff from Abuja.”

Statements of other witnesses have also been taken, affirmming their encounter with Mukhtar, the EFCC fake staff.

Investigation revealed that the suspect is known for harrassing and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public by dropping the names of public agencies. Before now, he had claimed to be staff of the Federal Character Commission (between 2003 and 2007).

Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.

Consequently,Justice Tukur convicted and sentenced him to 3years imprisonment with option of N250,000 fine on each of the three counts.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

