Breaking News

Fake Lawyer Bags Two Years Imprisonment for Issuing Dud Cheques

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Justice Okon Okon of the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Uyo on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a fake lawyer, Emem Isreal Uboh, to two years imprisonment for charges bordering on obtaining by false pretence, issuance of dud cheque and defrauding one Bridget Bassey the sum of N1, 240, 000.00 (One Million Two Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira).
He conned the victim with claims that he is an international business lawyer with the capacity to trade in foreign exchange.

Justice Okon found him guilty on two of the three counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Uboh’s journey to prison started when one Bridget Bassey petitioned the Uyo Zonal office of the Commission, alleging that he collected the sum of N1, 540, 000.00 (One Million Five Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira) from her with the false claim that he was going to help her invest the money by trading in Bitcon, which never happened. When she insisted on getting her money back, the convict issued her a cheque which was returned unpaid as the account was not funded.

After months of investigation, Uboh was eventually arrested by operatives of the Commission on Friday February 16, 2018, and arraigned in court on March 19, 2018, when he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Author: NewsAdmin

4849 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Edo APC Crisis: Court Declines Granting Order Restraining Imuse as Chair
by
FG Moves to Quash P&ID $9.6 Judgment
by
Oyo Govt Withdraws Crowns of 21 Chiefs Created By Ajimobi

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »