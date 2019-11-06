Breaking News

Five, Not 13 Students Killed in Kogi State University – Police

The Kogi State Police Command said on Wednesday said that five students and not 13 students, as earlier reported, were killed at the Kogi State University, Ayangba.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer made the clarification in Lokoja.

There were reports on Monday that no fewer than 13 students of the school were killed in what was suspected to be cult related.

However, Aya, in a statement, listed the casualties to include Justice Keke, a 300-level student of Physics Department who was killed in the campus after a theatre production on November 1.

He also said that a yet to be identified corpse was found in an uncompleted building behind the university on November 2.

The police spokesman said Abdrulraman Usman, a 200-level student of History Department was killed at his father’s lodge on November 3.

“On November 3, two corpses, identified as that of Oloruntoba Godwin, a 400 level student of Geo/Planning Department and Ajileye Richard, a 200 level Accounting student, were seen inside the bush behind Harbour Bay Hotel.

“These give a total of five persons killed and not 13 as reported by a section of the media,” Aya said.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Akeem Busari, had urged the citizens to disregard the misleading reports and be focussed on how to ensure a lasting peace.

Busari also assured the people of the police’s readiness to provide a secured environment for all eligible voters to exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation and molestation during the November 16 governorship elections.

He also promised to deal decisively with any political thug or hoodlum who might want to disrupt the electoral process.

