Forex: CBN injects $323.5m, CNY 17.9m into the market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected 323.5million dollars into the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) for its last intervention for November.

The CBN Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor, made this known in a statement in Abuja.
Okorafor said the bank also intervened with CNY 17.9million in the spot and short tenored forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign market.

He explained that the dollar intervention was for requests in the agricultural and raw materials sector while the Chinese Yuan was for Renminbi denominated Letters of Credit.

He expressed satisfaction over the stability of the foreign exchange, which he attributed to the sustained intervention by the bank.

The director gave the assurance that the bank remained committed to ensuring that all sectors of the forex market continue to enjoy access to foreign exchange especially during the forthcoming yuletide season.

Meanwhile, N358 was exchanged for a dollar at the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market, while CNY1 exchanged at N48.

