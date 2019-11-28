Breaking News

Former Zamfara Commissioner Remanded at Correctional Centre for Alleged Kidnap, Cattle Rustling

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A chieftain of the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bello Dankande, has been arraigned on charges bordering on kidnapping and cattle rustling.

He was arraigned before an upper Shariah Court 1 , Gusau, on Wednesday.

This is coming a day after the state APC Publicity Secretary; Alhaji Ibrahim Danmaliki, suffered same fate for alleged defamation and incitement.

Dankande, who served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, was arraigned before Justice Hadi Sani for alleged kidnapping of two persons.

He also allegedly rustled 50 cows and 52 sheep. Counsel to the state, Ibrahim Haruna, alleged that Dankande instructed two vigilante group members; popularly known as Yansakai, Saminu Gandau and Shitu Mafara, to abduct Sani Na’awala and Alhaji Ja’o and seize their animals.

The animals were consequently moved from Bakura Local Government Area and that they had a stopover at Talata-Mafara before they were brought to the Committee on the Recovery of Rustled animals in Gusau where the animals allegedly disappeared into the thin air.

The two abducted persons are according to him yet to be found, he thus, pleaded with the court to look into the matter so as to reunite the victims with their families.

Dankande, however entered a not guilty plea. The defence counsel challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case, noting that even if the offence had been committed as alleged, it would be in far away Bakura.

The prosecution counsel, however, argued that since the animals were last seen in Gusau, the court has the jurisdiction to hear the case.

The presiding judge, Justice Hadi Sani, who said he needed time to find out whether the court has the jurisdiction to hear the case or not later adjourned the case to December 12 and ordered that the accused person be remanded in Correctional Centre, Gusau.

Author: NewsAdmin

4920 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Pastor Sentenced to Death for Killing Wife
by
Wife Kills Husband by Squeezing His Manhood
by
Alleged N338m Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »