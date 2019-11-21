Four Men Gang Rape Lady, Collect N1m not to Upload Video

Four men who gang raped a 21-year-old woman, have been arrested at Ozubulu in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Anambra State Police Command disclosed this on Wednesday.

The men, were said to have recorded the incident on video, and later collected N1m from the woman in order not to circulate the video.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects were arrested by the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad in conjunction with the recently launched Operation Kpochakpu.

He gave their names as Collins Okpala, 25; Nwachukwu Chimanya, 20; Kenechukwu Anyasi, 23; and Pascal Ogbuagu, 22.

The PPRO stated: “The suspects had on February 14, 2019, abducted a young woman of about 21 years old, robbed her of her belongings and gang-raped her.

“The suspects recorded a pornographic video of the rape and used the video to blackmail the victim to the tune of N1m.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime, while the video clip was recovered from their phones and registered as an exhibit.”

Mohammed said the suspects would be charged after investigation.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that the command, under the watch of the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, will continue to provide a safe and secure environment for all the residents before, during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities,” he added.

