FUTA: 6 Expelled on Grounds of Physical Assault.

The management of Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, has expelled the six students, who physically assaulted a female undergraduate, Boluwatife Adekunle, inside a private hostel on November 16.

The expulsion is sequel to the recommendation of an investigative panel which probed the incident that took place in a hostel and adjudged them culpable of gross misconduct and breach of the University Matriculation Oath.

The students are Popoola Olaniyi Agboola (300L); Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba (200L); Nandi Yohanna Jessica (200L); Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella (100L), Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo (100L), and Alao Olabimpe (100L).

Although it was unclear if the students were given the opportunity to defend themselves, a statement from the management confirmed that the six students, who were earlier suspended by the institution, molested Boluwatife after accusing her of calling them names and also speaking bad about their escapades on campus.

A video of the assault went viral and elicited condemnation from the public.

Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, Spokesperson for the school said in the statement that the expulsion is in line with the position of page 48 of the 2019/2020 student’s handbook which prescribes expulsion from the University for students who engage in physical assault or battery on another student outside the university premises.

