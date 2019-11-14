Goje Impostor Bags Three Years for Job Scam in Gombe

The Gombe Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), on Thursday, secured the conviction of Ibrahim Jamilu Jumare before Justice Abubakar Jauro of Gombe State High Court.

The convict was prosecuted by the EFCC on one-count charge of impersonation, which runs contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 324 of the same law.

Upon his arraignment today, Jumare pleaded guilty to the charge and following the prayer of prosecution counsel A. M. Labaran, he was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison by the judge, with a N40,000 option of fine.

Jumare was arrested by the EFCC following a petition by Sani Muhammad in which he alleged that a phone number purportedly belonging to Senator Danjuma Goje, former governor of Gombe State was given to him through which he can reach the senator and ex-governor for intervention so that he can secure a job.

Upon contacting the purported Senator Goje for assistance to secure employment, the imposter mimicked Goje’s voice and directed him to contact one of his loyalists called Ahmed, whom he was told works with the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR.

He said that he called the said Ahmed without hesitation, and that he was assured by him that he will be considered for an offer in the DPR.

According to him, Ahmed later asked him for a bribe for DPR officials who would facilitate the job offer, which he offered. He later discovered that he was duped. Upon Jumare’s arrest, the two GSM SIM cards purportedly belonging to Senator Goje and Ahmed were found in his possession.

Further investigations revealed that the petitioner was just one out of the many job seekers the convict had defrauded by same tactics.

