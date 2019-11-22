Gunmen Attack Oyo Commissioner for Land, Kill Driver, Injure Orderly

The Oyo State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the killing of a driver attached to the

The Oyo State Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Survey in the state, Abdulraheem Abiodun has been reportedly attacked by gunmen, killing his driver while injuring his police orderly.

The state police spokesman, Gbenga Fadeyi, said that the suspected assailants who attacked the commissioner at the Academy area of Ibadan, the state capital, fled immediately after the attack.

This as the boundary hostilities between Ikot Offiong in Cross River and the people of Oku Iboku in Akwa Ibom State have claimed the life of poluce inspector.

Oyo police spokesman said: “The incident occurred around 8.30pm on Wednesday and the police commissioner has directed that the fleeing armed men be apprehended.

“They killed the driver and also shot the police orderly attached to the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Survey. They will be tracked and arrested to face prosecution.”

A government source said the sad development would be thoroughly investigated especially coming 24 hours after Governor Seyi Makinde launched 100 vehicles to aid security patrol in the state.

An eyewitness said that the commissioner and a team of sympathisers rushed the deceased to the Accident and Emergency unit of the University College Hospital on Wednesday night.

“I saw the commissioner making calls to the Governor telling him about what happened to him and his aides. The governor ostensibly ordered the security adviser to immediately proceed to the UCH because it was not quite long after the call, that he (adviser) arrived.

“The motive behind this attack could not be ascertained “as these armed men after attacking the convoy reportedly took away the gun belonging to the wounded police officer,” he added.

Hostilities between the two brother states, caused the death of the inspector. It was gathered that the inspector was ambushed, killed and his AK47 rifle taken away by his assailants.

However, the cause of the fight could not be ascertained even as angry villagers allegedly blocked the Calabar-Itu highway and prevented commuters and transporters from proceeding to their destinations.

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan, confirmed the killing of the police inspector and snatching of his weapon.

He decried the incident and said policemen had been deployed to the affected areas to restore peace and order.

He said: “The incident happened on Wednesday night. It occurred at Akwa Ibom side of the head bridge. Some communities in Akwa Ibom had a communal clash. Some persons strayed into the bush, came out and attacked a police inspector on duty and shot him dead. They made away with his AK 47 rifle. The cause of the clash is yet to be determined.”

