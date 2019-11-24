Herdsmen Attack Adamawa Community, Kill Scores

Rampaging herdsmen have reportedly attack Shuwa-Kalaa village in the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing many residents, reports have indicated.

A resident and eyewitness, Emmanuel Nicholas, said that heavily armed herdsmen invaded their village, shooting indiscriminately.

He said many residents fled their homes after sighting the herdsmen while some were unlucky to escape the gunfire.

Another resident, Sani Ahmed, said since the commencement of the harvest season, herdsmen had been terrorising the area.

He said, “This morning (Saturday), they (herdsmen) attacked and robbed a man who went to the farm to bring home his harvest. He returned and had barely informed the community of what happened when we saw the armed herdsmen coming from all areas.

“Our local vigilante men quickly mobilised and put up resistance and were able to repel them. But there were casualties on both sides. I cannot ascertain the number of dead persons.”

Ahmed said the military had also intervened in chasing away the herdsmen from the community.

The Adamawa Police Command spokesperson, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, however, could not confirm the incident, saying he needed time to get the report from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Hong Local Government Area.

