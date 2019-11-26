History made as NCC midwifed non-commercial trial of 5G in Nigeria. By Ekomobong Okopido

A new phase for Nigeria’s Telecommunications industry has become even more realizable as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) supervises the execution of the proof of concept of trial of 5G telecom services by MTN communications, a leading network operator in Nigeria ahead of the 2020 launch of the fifth generation (5G) telecommunications services in Nigeria.

The demonstration which held at the regional office of MTN in Maitama Abuja on Monday, 26/11/2019 was witnessed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy; Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, Chairman of the NCC board; Otunba Olabiyi Durojaiye, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC; Prof, Umar Danbatta, Chairman MTN Board; Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman, House of Representatives committee on telecommunications, Hon. Adeniyi Adeyemi and his deputy, Hon Unyime Idem, Former secretary for health in the Interim National Government; Prince Adelusi Adeluyi, Pioneer Director General of National Pension Commission; Muhammad Ahmad and many other Stakeholders.

Pantami conveyed the good wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari and assured that the Federal Government will give full support to the initiative to ensure Nigerians get derivable benefits of 5G. He noted that the government looks forward to leveraging on the prospects especially in addressing security challenges of the nation.

Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of MTN Nigeria thanked the Federal Government and the Minister for their support demonstrated in ensuring and deepening the impact of telecoms in the country.

In line with its committed dedication to regulatory excellence, The NCC has set aside specific spectrum bands to network operators for the trial of 5G telecoms services preparatory to the commercial launch of 5G in Nigeria by 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the NCC enhanced the efforts towards immersing the Nigerian economy in a fully digitized and knowledge-based economy by organizing a workshop in Abuja in collaboration with the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) to map out strategies for 5G technology that will usher in a much faster broadband experience in the country.

