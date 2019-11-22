How former Kwara Assembly Members Swindled State of N5bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered how 24 former lawmakers of Kwara State House of Assembly, former Commissioner for Finance, Ademola Banu, and some companies allegedly swindled the state of about N5bn.

Head of media and publicity of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Friday.

According to him, the money belongs to the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) between 2015 to 2019.

Uwujaren said the immediate past Chairman of KWIRS, Muritala Awodu, former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Moshood Bakare and some staff of KWIRS are presently being interrogated by the Commission.

“It was discovered during investigations that about five companies linked to highly placed politicians in Kwara State benefited about N4bn from the money, without any valid contractual agreements with the State Government.

“Other beneficiaries of the money includes, all the former 24 members of the Kwara House of Assembly, including the speaker, Ali Ahmad, former Commissioner for Finance, Ademola Banu, ex-Kwara State Accountant General, Ishola Sulyman, Permanent Secretaries among others,” Mr Uwujaren said.

The head of media said that a staff of KWIRS, while being interrogated by the operatives of the Commission, said the House of Assembly members were collecting N4m monthly for public relations, which they shared among themselves.

According to him, the former Kwara State Commissioner for Finance, Ademola Banu was collecting N5m monthly without working for it.

“In fact, Banu collect it in cash, I do take it to his house, if we don’t give him, he won’t approve anything we take to him.”

Uwujaren said the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation and Finance said they usually send the money into the account of his personal assistant who will then withdraw the money and give it to him.

He said the chairman will therefore hand it over to the Speaker, Ali Ahmad, and will later share it to all the honourable members.

He said further: “Some Honourable Members do collect the money in cash while some will insist that the money should be transferred into their accounts.”

Uwujaren said it was further discovered that Rafiu Olasile, a personal assistant to the former governor of Kwara, allegedly received the sum of N10m from one of the aides to ex-Chairman of House Committee on Appropriation and Finance.

