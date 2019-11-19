Breaking News

How Jailed Internet Fraudster Masterminded $1m Scam from Prison

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has disclosed how a jailed fraudster masterminded an internet scam worth $1m from prison.

The suspected fraudster is Hope Olusegun Aroke, a convicted internet scammer who is currently serving 24 years jail term.

The Lagos Zonal Office of the commission said on Monday that it uncovered that Aroke a convicted internet fraudster currently serving a 24 years jail term was still in active communication with other high valued targets.

The EFCC, in a statement said the high valued targets were currently being investigated by the Commission for various offences relating to computer fraud and money laundering.

“Investigation revealed that he masterminded the commission of internet scam worth over $1m whilst serving his jail term,” the EFCC said.

The commission did not disclose how the scam was perpetuated.

