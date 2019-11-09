Breaking News

ICPC Seizes 44 Properties Worth N14.7bn from 32 Companies

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),has seized 44 properities made up of mansions, factory and 27 plots of lands allegedly linked to 32 corporate entities.

The properties whose cumulative value has been put at N14.7bn were seized after the entities denied their ownership.

The Commission, in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had found that the entities had N883.7 million tax liability on the seized properties.

The seizure is based on Section 45(4) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The seized properties, all located in the Federal Capital Territory include: two mansions , 27 barelands, one factory building,and 15 buildings at Asokoro, Maitama and other districts.

