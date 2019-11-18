Breaking News

INEC Declares Bello Winner of Kogi Governorship Election

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Independent National Electoral Commission has officially declared the incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello, as the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State.

Announcement of the result was put on hold on Sunday evening after results in 19 out of the 21 council areas were released by INEC.

The commission said they were still awaiting results from Lokoja and Ibaji council areas. It also added that clarification on result from Dekina was needed.

However, with the results announced on Sunday, Bello of the All Progressives Congress was cruising to an easy win over the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Musa Wada.

After announcing the remaining results of the poll at INEC office in Lokoja on Monday, Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Umar, said Bello had a total of 406,222 votes to defeat his closest rival, Wada, who polled 189,704 votes.

Umar said, “Bello Yahaya, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and therefore returned.”

But after the announcement, PDP agent refused to sign the results declared by INEC.

The party had, on Sunday, dissociated itself from the result, with Wada alleging irregularities and voter intimidation by “APC thugs,” and statewide violence during the conduct of the poll.

He described the figures announced by INEC as “fictitious.”

Author: NewsAdmin

4831 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Taraba: Appeal Court Affirms Gov. Ishaku’s Re-election
by
Kogi Guber: Collation Officer Tenders N50,000 Bribe Money to INEC
by
APC Wins Bayelsa State Governorship Election

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »