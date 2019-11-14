Kaduna Councillor Arraigned for N11m Fraud

The EFCC Kaduna Zonal Office has arraigned one Hon.Theophilus Madami before Justice Mohammed Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court, on a two count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and obtaining by false pretence.

The defendant, a Councillor representing Kakuri Hausa Ward, Kaduna South Local Government, Kaduna State, is alleged to have refused to pay a balance of N11m to Pyramid Supplied Services Limited for the supply of Pasta Foods worth N16m to Kaduna South Local Government.

Count one reads: “that you Hon. Theophilus Madami on or about the 5th of November 2018 in Kaduna, within the judicial division of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, obtained 4,020 ( four thousand and twenty) of PASTA FOODS PRODUCTS worth N11,080,000 ( eleven million and eighty thousand naira) only property of Pyramid Supplies and Services Limited, when you induced one Ibrahim Ringim Haruna through a medium of a delivery note for the supply of the said products purportedly demanded by the Kaduna South Local Government Area, a pretence you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) and (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act 2006 and Punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him prompting EFCC counsel, M.Lawal to ask the court to fix a date for commencement of trial while the defendant is remanded in a Correctional Service Centre.

Counsel to the defendant, P.E Wada however urged the court to admit his client to bail to enable him prepare for his trial.

However, Justice Tukur in his ruling remanded the defendant in custody and adjourned until March 25, 2020 for hearing.

