Kidnapped Edo Appeal Court Judge Released

The abducted Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal, has been released by her abductors after about two weeks in captivity.

Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme was kidnapped on October 30, about 11.30 am, along Benin-Agbor Expressway, by Christ Chosen Church of God International, while on her way to Owerri, Imo state, to see her husband.

Her police, Inspector A. I. Momoh, was gruesomely killed by the gunmen, while the driver sustained serious injuries in the process.

The gunmen numbering four had trailed her from Ramat Park end of the Benin-Agbor road in their Toyota Voltron car and intercepted her vehicle around Christ Chosen Church of God International.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, AIG Mohammed DanMallam, confirmed that the judge was rescued from kidnappers and has since been reunited with her family.

But the police did not give detais of where and how the judge was rescued.

Meanwhile, Imo State government has felicitated with her.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

