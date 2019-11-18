Kogi Guber: Collation Officer Tenders N50,000 Bribe Money to INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation officer in Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State on Saturday tendered a N50,000 bribe money he was offered to circuvent the electoral law by a politician to the electoral body.

Though some agencies were enlisted to stop vote buying and selling during the governorship and sentaorial election conducted in the state, eyewitnesses alleged that buying of vote was still rampant.

The Collation officer who presented the money at the INEC headquarters in the state where the results were collated, however, did not reveal the politician or the political party that offered the bribe.

Prof. Evans Asigwuike, one of the Collation Officers in Kogi governorship election revealed that he was offered a gift of N50,000 by a political party to alter the result of the election.

Asigwuike of the Dept. Electrical electronics, University of Abuja, who is the Collation Officer for Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state told newsmen in Lokoja on Sunday.

He said that the money was handed over to the Assistant Presiding Officer who in turn handed over the money to him.

He said he rejected the money and carried out his duty faithfully.

He, however, said he did not know the name of the giver and his political party.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

