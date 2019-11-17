Breaking News

Kogi Guber: Police Confirm Death of 3 as INEC Shifts Final Collation of Result to Monday

The Kogi State Police Command on Sunday confirmed three persons dead during Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The state Commission of Police, Akeem Busari, who confirmed the deaths to journalists, said the command was still compiling its report on the poll to ascertain the actual number of casualties.

Busari also said 10 persons were arrested across the state during the election.

He said three persons died in Lokoja when armed thugs invaded St. Luke Primary School, Adanakolo, during the election.

Busari, however, described the situation in the state as calm.

This is even as the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has announced the adjournment of collation of Kogi results to 9am on Monday.

The results of only Ibaji and Lokoja local government areas are outstanding with Governor Yahaya Bello in clear lead in 11 local governments.

His closest opponent Engr Musa Wada of the People Democratic Party (PDP), who has rejected the outcome of the exercise, is leading in eight local governments.

