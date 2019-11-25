Kogi Killing: Police Arrest 6

In obedience to President Muhammadu Buhari’s order that investigation should immediately commence into the murder of women leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, the police, Monday announced the arrest of six suspects in connection with the murder.

Salome Abuh, who was the PDP women leader of Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government Area of the state, had her house set on fire, while she was inside, by political thugs allegedly belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week Monday.

The incident was believed to be a reprisal attack.

The Kogi State police spokesperson, Williams Aya, Monday said “six suspects have been arrested while investigation was still ongoing.”

But the police spokesman did not give details on the arrested suspects and where they were picked up over the incident. He did not also reveal when the arrest was made, and when the suspects would be charged to court. He, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the suspects were arrested last Friday.

President Buhari had on Sunday, in a statement issued on his behalf by his media aide, Femi Adesina, condemned the murder of Mrs. Abuh and ordered investigation of the matter.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

