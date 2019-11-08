Man Arrested for Impersonation, Job Scam

The Lagos State Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested one Adeleye Benjamin Oladele, for parading himself as staff of the Commission, working in the office of the Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and defrauding unsuspecting job seekers with promises of job placement in the Commission.

Oladele ran into trouble when one of his victims, travelled from Ondo State to the head office of the Commission in Abuja, “to resume work”.

He embarked on the fruitless trip, after he received a text message from Oladele, informing him that his employment in the Commission has been formalized and that he should proceed to Abuja to resume work in the Advance Fee Fraud Section of the Commission.

But unknown to the victim, he had been scammed and sent on a wild goose chase. He is among 12 victims that have fallen prey to the wiles of Oladele.

The Advance Fee Fraud Unit of the EFCC tracked and nabbed Oladele in Lagos.

He is undergoing interrogation and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

