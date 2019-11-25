N2.2b fraud: Maina Fit to Stand Trial, Admitted to N1bn Bail

The National Correctional Service (NCS), Kuje, Abuja on Monday, told a Federal High Court in Abuja that Abdulrasheed Maina, the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reforms Task Force ( PRTF), is fit to stand trial.

Following the report, Justice Okon Abang ordered the prosecution lawyer, M.S.Abubakar, to serve the defence team with the medical papers.

Maina, who is in the custody of Correctional Centre, Abuja, is facing a 12 count charge for allegedly laundering of over N2.2bn, the use of fictitious names to open bank accounts and all sundry offences.

He had since his arraignment last month looked to be seriously ill and helped to the court by retinue of aides and personnel of the Correctional Centre who always supports him on both sides as he walk to the court room and the dock.

Justice Abang had on November 5, ordered the National Correctional Centre to furnish the court with Maina’s health status in view of the arguments of defence lawyer that he was not fit to stand trial.

Prosecution lawyer, Abubakar at the trial on Monday informed the court that Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on November 20, 2019 received a comprehensive report on Maina’s medical status from the National Correctional Centre.

Reading from the medical report signed by an Assistant Comptroller General (Medical), Dr. Remi Ojo , the lawyer stated that Maina, 45 years has slight malaria and high blood pressure.

The report stated that Maina was suffering from high blood pressure but it has been brought under control. “Maina vital organs are working normal. He is fit to stand trial.”

The defendant who was arraigned on October 25 before Justice Abang has been in the Correctional Centre.

Meanwhile, Maina was admitted to a bail in the sum of N1bn.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the ruling, also ordered that Maina must produce two sureties who must be serving senators.

The two lawmakers, according to the judge, must not be standing any criminal trial in any court in the country.

He also ruled that the two sureties, who must be prepared for a N500m bond each, must always be in court with Maina at each adjourned date.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

