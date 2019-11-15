NECO Dismisses 70 Staff Over Certificate Forgery

Seventy staff of the National Examinations Council have been dismissed over certificate forgery.

The NECO Governing Board carried out the dismissals, according to a release on Friday, after a report on certificate verification was carried out by the council’s management committee.

The certificate verification committee had invited the workers with allegedly questionable credentials to appear before it, after which some workers reportedly confessed that their papers were fake.

The council noted that the dismissal was the first phase in the series of the on-going staff certificate verification exercise in NECO.

According to the statement, the committee also contacted the institutions the affected workers claimed to have attended and found out that they did not obtain the certificates.

The NECO Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, said: “The NECO management has approved the dismissal of 70 staff from her services for certificate forgery. These dismissals are sequel to a report submitted by a management committee constituted to verify workers’ certificates.

“The verification committee carried out its assignment by inviting all workers with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which some staff actually attested that their certificates were fake.

“The committee also contacted the schools which the affected staff claimed to have attended but the institutions denied them. On completion of the assignment, the committee submitted its findings to the NECO management which forwarded it to the NECO Governing Board.

“At its 17th extra-ordinary meeting, the Governing Board vetted the report and approved the dismissal of the affected staff.

“The council under the acting Registrar, Mr Abubakar Gana, has no tolerance for corruption and is sanitising the system in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. The dismissal of the 70 workers is the first phase in the series of the ongoing staff certificate verification exercise in the council.”

