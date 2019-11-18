Breaking News

Neigbhours Uncover Where Lion is Reared in Lagos

A yet-to-be identified Indian has been found raising a lion in the highbrow Victoria Island residential area of Lagos.

The cub is caged at 229 Muri Okunola Street and is reportedly being used like a dog for guard duties.

Neighbours of the Indian petitioned the state government and the Chairman, State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit, Mr Yinka Egbeyemi, who said the cub will be “tranquillised” on Monday.

“We placed the house under close watch since Friday and after it has been tranquillised, we will take it to a zoo,” he said

He, however, did not say if the foreign national would be prosecuted, adding he has been invited for questioning.

