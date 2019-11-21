New Edo CP Assures on Respect for Human Rights

Newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Edo state, Lawal Tanko Jimeta, has assured the people of the state of his readiness to respect and protect the rights of every citizen of the state.

He gave the assurance on Thursday in Benin, while taking over as the 41st Commissioner of the State Police Command.

He promised to be fair and humane to everyone, but said he would be firm in carrying out his duty in order to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizens of the state.

“I am here in Edo not only as the command’s CP but as a good friend to all the people of Edo.

“My predecessor has achieved a lot, but I am promising that I will follow suit. I will follow suit to ensure that this great state, very important state in this country, is well secured, well protected against criminal elements and hoodlums.

“I assure you Sir, and the entire good people of this state, that I will be fair, I will be humane, but I will be firmed in undertaking my duty.

“I will also ensure that the human rights of everybody is protected in this state,” Jimeta emphasized.

Earlier, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG DanMallam Mohammed, said he has absolute confidence that the new CP will do better than he did, owing to his vast knowledge of policing.

He solicited for the support of all stakeholders for the new Commissioner to succeed in his duty in the state.

