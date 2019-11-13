Opinion: Edo2020: APC, PDP Gasp For Breath; By Osazua Ivbaze

I am one of the hundreds of thousands of Nigerians in whom Chief Awolowo evoked profound admiration and respect. He was a source of inspiration to those who yearned for political architecture that is designed by progressive ethos.

As you would expect of a man of his awesome ideological breadth and persuasion, no other politician has gone close to attempt to fill the vacuum he left behind.

If it were possible, Awo would be weeping in his grave over the maddening dimensions desperation for power and pursuit of self-interest have assumed and become the defining features of our political behaviors.

He would be disappointed over the abandonment of innovation in science, business and creative strivings for politics.

And he would be so saddened by the nasty reality that the only thriving business in Nigeria today is politics.Infact, without politics, the condition of some people is compared only to that of fish 🐟 out of water.

No State in Nigeria, in recent history, has politics been taken to a level of insanity as we have in Edo today. Driven by obvious instincts of political self preservation, prominent actors in the two major political parties—APC and PDP are in the market square entertaining bystanders with their urgly dance steps.

Few days ago, a group that goes by the title “ Integrity Group “ within PDP claimed in a release that the trio of Onolememe, Ogiadomhe and Ikimi have been expelled from the Party.

And for APC, the Working Committee has reportedly split into two mutually antagonistic camps, one led by the state chairman while the other is led by the Secretary.

Meanwhile, Pastor Ize-Iyamu has reportedly concluded arrangements to go back to Oshiomole-the man who blackmailed and gave him unprintable titles during the 2016 gubernatorial electioneering.

Iyamu needs power and since according to him PDP is in disarray, he hopes to harvest his long sought ambition on APC platform, backed by Oshiomole.

In the midst of all these, the bitter recriminations between Oshiomole and Obaseki continue to heighten with no hope of abating.

Until we realize and are mindful of the duties and obligations that go with holding public office;that public office is not a personal business enterprise for meeting personal goals; that being in public office does not confer on us qualities that make us superhuman and better than those who prefer to pursue private endeavors but rather should arouse in us mixed emotions of humility, service and gratitude, it will be difficult for us to get beyond this embarrassing stage of timidity, stupidity and stagnation.

