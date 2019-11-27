Police Arraign 60 Shiite Members in Abuja

After about five months in detention, 60 members of the proscribed Islamic movement of Nigeria, also known as Shite group, were Wednesday arraigned at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court, Apo, Abuja.

They were arraigned on 9-count charge before Justice Sulaiman Belgore.

They were arrested during the July 22, 2019 protest at the Central Business District (CBD) area of the FCT. The protest led to the death of DCP Usman Umar and Channels Television reporter, Precious Owolabi.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

The charge with number: CR/31/19 bothered on homicide , disturbances of public peace and destruction of government properties.

After their non guilty plea, the prosecution counsel, Simon Laoung urged the court to remand the defendants in Correctional Centre in Kuje, Abuja, having being held in custody of the SARS in the past five months.

He also urged the court to move its sitting to Kuje due to logistics.

The defence counsel, Bala Dakum did not oppose the prosecutor’s request but told the court that he intend to move a bail application.

Justice Belgore ordered the remand of the defendants in SARS custody till 10th of December when bail application and venue of trial will be heard .

