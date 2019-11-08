Presidency Confirms Sack of Osinbajo’s Aides

The Presidency on Friday put to rest the insinations whether or not some aides to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, have been laid off.

This is as a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari indeed sacked some aides to Osinbajo as part of the ongoing overhauling of the seat of government.

This was made known in a statement. “The exercise, which has been ordered by the President, is to streamline decision-making, cut down multiple authorities and reduce the cost of administration.

“It is also an appropriate response to the general perception that the Presidency has an oversized and bloated workforce which acts as a drag on efficiency.

“As may have been noticed by discerning members of the public, a number of political appointees among the few that served in the office of the President were not returned for the Second Term.

“The office of the Vice President, His Excellency Yemi Osinbajo has, in compliance with the directive of the President, equally been shed of a number of such appointees”, a State House statement by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Shehu, said on Friday.

Thirty-five of Osinbajo’s aides were said to have been affected in the exercise.

