Rice Price Increases: Nigerians in for Raw Deal at Xmas By Ekomobong Okopido

Along with other basic foodstuff, the price of rice, a staple consumed largely in Nigeria, has risen by over 29.41 per cent since July.

This has left Nigerians wondering if they will be able to purchase the staple meal during the Christmas season.

Prior to August when the borders were closed, the price of rice was N17,000 per bag (50kg), having risen from N14, 000 a few months before.

Currently, it has catapulted to between N22, 000 and N30, 000.

Also, the price of local rice that is expected to replace foreign ones has also gone up.

A visit to the market showed that local rice which was being sold for N11, 000 and N15, 000 (Ofada rice) for 50kg bag is now being sold at between N11,000 to N28, 000 per 50kg bag in various Nigerian markets.

Noodles and Mackerel have also experienced an increase with Mackerel which formerly sold at N950 per kilo and noodles at between N1,800 to N1,950 per carton to N1,200 per kilo and N2,100 per carton respectively.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the agricultural chicken sold for N4,500 in October, currently sells for between N5,000 and N5, 500.

The NBS in its Consumer Price Index which measures inflation stated that inflation rate hit 11.61 per cent in October from 11.24 per cent in September, increasing by 0.37 per cent stating that this was the highest increase in eight months.

Some consumers have expressed their dissatisfaction mentioning that it would be tough to buy food items for the Yuletide season.

The Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Muda Yusuf, said the months ahead would be tough for consumers stating that at this time of the year, due to high demand ahead of the festive season, rice and other staples usually witnessed increase in price.

Yusuf said, “However, this year has been more severe because of the border closure as a large supply of food items comes from neighbouring countries and once that supply is suddenly cut off, then it leads to scarcity.

“Things will likely continue to be tight for consumers up till early next year and it affects other commodities apart from rice as people try to find cheaper alternatives.”

He advised the government to intensify efforts at boosting local production and mentioned that the current level of productivity is not sufficient enough to feed the entire populace. He further beckoned on the government to do something fast as this is a real social problem.

Mr Timothy Olawale, The Director General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, said the government had achieved economic and security gains from the border closure and that it has had adverse effects on the common man as regards the hiked food prices.

He said, “One had expected that the price of rice for instance would crash due to local production.

He also mentioned that this would take a toll on business owners especially those in the hospitality sector He added that the new finance bill passed will bring about increases in Valued Added Tax as well as other levies making living even more difficult for the masses.

He ended by saying that only timely interventions by the government will save the masses.

The Chief Executive Officer of Comtrade Group, an agriculture conglomerate, Mr Abiodun Oladapo, said most agro entrepreneurs had abandoned their infrastructure used in the production of food locally because smuggling of the products had sent them out of business.

He said, “These people are returning to their farms now that the borders have been shut and the demand for food is rising.

“It will take time because for chicken alone, it will take a minimum of 42 days to breed; the same for many other items.”

Oladapo, who is in support of the border closure, gave the assurances that if it was sustained, local farmers would produce enough to crash the prices of food.

