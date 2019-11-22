Breaking News

Robbers Blow Up Entrance of Bank in Ekiti

Armed robbers have reportedly blew up the entrance of a commercial bank in Oye, Ekiti State with a dynamite on Thursday.

It was gathered that the robbers launched the operation around the closing hour of one of the old generation banks.

Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident but could not ascertain if there were casualties.

Eyewitness said a police van on the road was allegedly set ablaze by the criminals as well as two yet to be identified persons, lying in a pool of blood.

However, it is yet unknown if the robbers suceeded in carting away money from the bank or not.

