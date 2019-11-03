Shameful, Akiolu, Others Attacked in Your Home, Obaseki Tells Oshiomhole

…Deputy Gov., Shaibu Lambasts Oshiomhole

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Saturday said it is shameful that the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu; Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola and other guests were attacked at the residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki, who spoke with newsmen condemned the attack, saying it was unfortunate for such attack to happen the National Chairman of the ruling party in the state and at the national level.

“It is very unfortunate that we can’t feel safe in the house of our National Chairman. I am not sure that if I visit the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party that they will attack me the way they did in the house of the APC National Chairman.”

“It is unfortunate that things have degenerated to this extent. But we will continue to sue for peace. We cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years. We will continue to pursue peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has denied instigating the attack.

Oshiomhole had accused him of importing thugs, who carried out the attack.

But Shaibu denied the accusation, asking rhetorically whether he would have organised his own attack.

“The Governor, his deputy, Oba of Lagos and their entourage were at the gate of the National Chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to pay him the usual homage since they were in his domain.

“Surprisingly, the large crowd that gathered at the gate brutally attacked the convoy, destroying three cars in the process.

“The convoy had to quickly turn and came back to the varsity campus. So, how did the Deputy Governor cause it, could he have arranged his own attack?

“In fact, they were there on the invitation of the Comrade himself,” said Shaibu.

