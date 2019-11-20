Social Media Bill Passes Second Reading Despite Opposition

The Senate on Wednesday deliberated on the bill Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill also known as the Social Media Bill.

The bill passed second reading on Wednesday.

Despite a barrage of criticism that have trailed the bill since it was introduced, majority of Senators voted for the bill which seeks to fight free speech.

During the debate, only one lawmaker, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani opposed the bill. He argued that there is legislation in the country namely the Cyber Crimes Act which addresses internet falsehood.

The Senate, however directed its committee on judiciary to work on the bill and return in four weeks.

The bill was introduced to the Senate on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

According to the sponsor of the bill, Mohammed Sani Musa, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Niger East Senatorial District, it will regulate the use of social media in Nigeria and curb fake news on the internet.

A similar anti-social media bill introduced by the previous eighth Senate, sparked outrage across the country, and was later withdrawn.

The bill, if passed into law, seeks to prevent falsehoods and manipulations and counter the effects of such communications and transmission to sanction offenders with a view of encouraging and enhancing transparency by social media platforms using the internet correspondences.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

